Bulls star Zach LaVine did not play on Thursday night and he will miss the next week due to right foot soreness.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine did not play last night in a thrilling overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an injury. There is now a timetable for said injury as LaVine will be out for a week due to right foot soreness, according to the team. He will likely miss the next three games for the Bulls.

Without LaVine in the lineup against the Bucks, the Bulls got the job done with a 120-113 win in overtime. A lot of younger players stepped up to help guide the team to a win, but Chicago is certainly hoping to get their star back sooner rather than later.

It's been a rough start to the season for the Bulls as they are currently 6-14 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Having their star player out during a crucial stretch of the season certainly doesn't help. However, the team did a good job of rallying together and finding a way to get a win against one of the best teams in the NBA. There is a still a lot of work for Chicago to do, but that was a good sign, and a step in the right direction.

This injury news for LaVine isn't the only reason his name is being talked about a lot right now. Rumors have been swirling that the Bulls could potentially be trading their star player. It's been a couple of weeks since these rumors started, but that is certainly something to keep an eye on.

In the next week, the Bulls will take on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs. It will be interesting to see how Chicago fares in those matchups without LaVine in the lineup.