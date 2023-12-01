The Chicago Bulls have had issues on defense this season, and Billy Donovan thinks that him and the staff can be better help.

The start of the NBA season has not been kind to the Chicago Bulls. Through 19 games, the Bulls are 5-14 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. That isn't where this team was hoping to be at this point in the season. The NBA In-Season Tournament wasn't kind to Chicago, either. The Bulls went 0-4 in those games, and they finished in last place in their group. Chicago needs to figure it out, and they need to figure it out quickly.

A lot of things haven't gone the Bulls' way so far this season, and if they don't turn things around soon, it could end up being a painful season in Chicago. One area of the game that this team is looking to improve is their defense. Head coach Billy Donovan believes that he knows one of their issues, and he thinks that him and the staff have to be better to fix it.

“I think we’re doing a good job of being in the right position, but we’re not reacting quick enough,” Billy Donovan told the media on Thursday. “… I think we’ve been so focused on protecting the paint that we have not responded to passes very well. We as a staff have to do a better job helping them with that.”

The good news for the Bulls is that they have some time to fix their defensive issues, but it does still need to happen sooner rather than later. Games 20-30 feel like a big stretch for this team. If they can clean things up in that time, they can make another run at the play-in tournament. If the problems continue, then Chicago likely won't have a good year.