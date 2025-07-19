Chicago Bulls prospect Yuki Kawamura's performances stood out amid Summer League play in Las Vegas and it was enough to earn himself a two-way contract ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. After averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22 games on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, he joined the Bulls' Summer League team.

Then, Kawamura agreed to a new two-way deal with the Bulls, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls,” Charania reported. “Bulls finalized the deal with Kawamura's agents at Wasserman to sign the 5-foot-8 point guard amid a strong summer league.”

The undersized guard lifted the Bulls with 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and two steals off the bench in a 105-92 win against the Utah Jazz. Kawamura also connected on 6-of-9 threes, showcasing his range and defensive presence in a 5-foot-8 frame. Yuki was considered to be the shortest player in the NBA last season.

Yuki Kawamura fitting in with Bulls amid Summer League

Between Matas Buzelis' explosive leap ahead of 2025-26 and Kawamura's new deal, the Bulls have a couple of promising prospects to look forward to heading into next season. Kawamura, who spent last season with the Grizzlies, adapted to his team amid Summer League, which most likely played a role in the Bulls offering him a new two-way deal.

After he finished with a 15/10 double-double (15 points, 10 assists) in a 114-105 win against the Pacers, Kawamura commended the Bulls organization.

“The Chicago organization is so great. I have great teammates, great staff, great facilities, I’m so satisfied,” Kawamura said. “But we still have a game the day after tomorrow, we’ve got to be ready for the next game.”

While showcasing his three-point shot, Kawamura says it's his playmaking and defense that he believes will stand out most for the Bulls next season.