Chicago Bulls prospect Yuki Kawamura's performances stood out amid Summer League play in Las Vegas and it was enough to earn himself a two-way contract ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. After averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22 games on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, he joined the Bulls' Summer League team.

Then, Kawamura agreed to a new two-way deal with the Bulls, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls,” Charania reported. “Bulls finalized the deal with Kawamura's agents at Wasserman to sign the 5-foot-8 point guard amid a strong summer league.”

The undersized guard lifted the Bulls with 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and two steals off the bench in a 105-92 win against the Utah Jazz. Kawamura also connected on 6-of-9 threes, showcasing his range and defensive presence in a 5-foot-8 frame. Yuki was considered to be the shortest player in the NBA last season.

Yuki Kawamura fitting in with Bulls amid Summer League

Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (17) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Between Matas Buzelis' explosive leap ahead of 2025-26 and Kawamura's new deal, the Bulls have a couple of promising prospects to look forward to heading into next season. Kawamura, who spent last season with the Grizzlies, adapted to his team amid Summer League, which most likely played a role in the Bulls offering him a new two-way deal.

After he finished with a 15/10 double-double (15 points, 10 assists) in a 114-105 win against the Pacers, Kawamura commended the Bulls organization.

“The Chicago organization is so great. I have great teammates, great staff, great facilities, I’m so satisfied,” Kawamura said. “But we still have a game the day after tomorrow, we’ve got to be ready for the next game.”

While showcasing his three-point shot, Kawamura says it's his playmaking and defense that he believes will stand out most for the Bulls next season.

More Chicago Bulls News
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, is guarded by Indiana Pacers player Reggie Miller (31) in the second half at the United Center.
Bulls’ Michael Jordan is the NBA GOAT, Mike Tyson saysMalik Brown ·
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center.
Bulls rumors: Chicago, Josh Giddey still ‘far apart’ in contract stalemateEvan Dammarell ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
NBA rumor: Jonathan Kuminga wanted Bulls to show more interest in sign-and-tradeEvan Dammarell ·
Team Strictly guard Yuki Kawamura (7) of the Memphis Hustle before the G-League-Next Up Game against Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center.
Yuki Kawamura reveals how he’s getting comfortable with BullsDavid Yapkowitz ·
Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center.
NBA rumors: The sneaky rule that tweaked Cavs, Bulls’ Lonzo Ball-Isaac Okoro tradeRishav Bhat ·
Noa Essengue arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Bulls
Bulls’ Noa Essengue getting postered leaves SportsCenter in shamblesZachary Howell ·