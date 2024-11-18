The Chicago Bulls have played 13 games so far this season, and they are currently 5-8. Heading into the season, Chicago wasn't expected to be a very good team, and so far, they are playing like most people expected them to play. They have shown some positive things, but they also have some issues that have cost them games. For head coach Billy Donovan, there was one specific issue he was worried about when the season started, and so far, it has hurt the Bulls.

When the season started, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was a little bit concerned with how the defense was going to hold up. Through 13 games, that remains a concern.

“The defense is going to be a challenge; I’ve said that from the beginning of the year,” Donovan said after the Bulls lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, according to an article from NBA.com.

The Cavaliers are a very good team – in fact, they are the best team in the league right now as they are 14-0. However, the Bulls defense still should've been better on Friday.

Chicago was taking on Cleveland in an NBA Cup group play game, and the Cavaliers ended up winning 144-126. Donovan wasn't happy with the defense, but turnovers were all a big issue in that specific game.

“The defense is a challenge, but the turnovers to me are just crazy, just crazy,” Donovan said. “We had 13 in the second half; such a clean first half. We start the third quarter with four straight fouls and three straight turnovers. We’re not giving us a chance against a team playing as well as anyone in the league. You are not going to win like that. We’ve got guys open down the floor and we can’t execute the pass. We’ve got to be able to take care of the ball better collectively. It’s not one guy, it’s all of us.”

The defense is clearly the main concern for Billy Donovan, but the turnovers have to be cleaned up as well if the Bulls want to have a successful season.