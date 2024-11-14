ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bulls visit the Cavaliers on Friday in the NBA Cup! The Bulls have been inconsistent, while the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Bulls have been an enigma so far this season. They could be on their way to a play-in spot again, but it will be difficult. They struggle to find consistency this season and sit with a 5-7 record. However, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the best players on the court for the Bulls, and they will be key for the team for the rest of the season and if they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers have started off the season red-hot. They are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have the talent to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are a force in the starting lineup and can carry this team when needed. They also look like an improved team from last year. They are still undefeated and can continue making a statement in this game.

Here are the Bulls-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Cavaliers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +380

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls were not great on offense last season. They were 22nd in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 47%%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 35.8%. Then, this season, five different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 23.4 points up to this point. Josh Giddey is the leader in assists at 6.9 per game. With DeMar DeRozan gone, Zach LaVine is the best player on the team. LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense, next to Coby White in the backcourt, and then Vucevic will also be a massive key to their success this season down low.

The Bulls' defense was around average last season. They were 16th in scoring defense at 113.7 points per game, 16th in field goal defense at 47.3%, and 20th in three-point defense at 37%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.2. Then he also leads in blocks per game at 0.8. Two players also average one steal per game, with Coby White leading at 1.5. This defense has talent, but they have been too inconsistent as a unit.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers struggled on offense last season. They were 20th in scoring at 112.6 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.7%. Then, this season, six different Cavaliers are averaging over double digits, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 23.6 points per game. Then, Darius Garland is second in scoring at 20.5 points. Then, Darius Garland leads the way in assists at 6.5 per game, and Mitchell and Caris LeVert are just behind him at 4.3 per game. Donovan Mitchell is the best player on this team and makes this offense go this season. They look much better than last year and are the best team in the NBA because of their offense.

The Cavaliers' defense was great last season. They were seventh in scoring defense at 110.2 points per game, sixth in field goal defense at 46.3%, and 21st in three-point defense at 37.1%. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low. Allen leads the way in rebounding at 10.7 per game, while Mobley leads the way in blocks per game at 1.5. Six players also average at least one steal per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading at 1.5. This defense is the key for the Cavaliers in this game and all season and is the biggest reason they are the best team in the NBA right now.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are healthier than the Cavaliers in this game, but the Cavaliers are the better team. The Cavaliers should win and cover easily. The Cavaliers have been dominant and have won thanks to their defense and an improved offense. They are the more complete team because the Bulls can not find consistency on either offense or defense. The Cavaliers will win and cover in this game, start the NBA Cup with a massive win, and cement themselves as the favorite now that the Celtics are eliminated.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10 (-110)