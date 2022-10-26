DeMar DeRozan reveals big difference from last season that will help Bulls take next step

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start, but if you look at the positives, both of their victories came over two contenders in the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Remember, this team could barely even beat an opponent with a record over .500 in 2021-22. DeMar DeRozan has seen a much different attitude in the Bulls so far that could help them take the next step in 2022-23.

Via The Athletic:

“I see a lot of guys going with a chip on their shoulders, especially guys that was here last year and the second half we had, understanding how hard it really is to compete and be successful and have consistency in the NBA, and most of the guys having their first taste of the playoffs. I think guys understand how hard it really is and how much you have to come together — not have a negative conflict against each other but have that competitive conflict to hold everybody accountable every single night, to compete. Because all of the great teams figure it out, together,” said DeMar DeRozan.

“So with that, I just feel like we have a determined group that’s willing to go out there and do whatever it takes to win. We’re definitely building the habits. You see it every single day in practice. Every single day, we’re getting better and better. And even when guys make mistakes, or something ain’t right, we’re on it — do it again, let’s get it right, talk it out. You kind of have that conflict of a conversation to try and figure it out. Instead of last year, when it was like, letting it go by the wayside, and when you hit the wall, it’s like, what do we do now? Having that element this time around is definitely going to go a long way.”

The Bulls went through the disappointment of getting outplayed in the playoffs earlier this year, losing in the first round to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. It undoubtedly left a sour taste in their mouth and Chicago wants to bounce back this time around. While the success of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine is obviously important to the fate of Billy Donovan’s group, the young guys like Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Alex Caruso must also step up in the backcourt with Lonzo Ball still sidelined. Also, Nikola Vucevic has looked more dominant down low, which is very important. If he can be the same player of his Orlando days, it’s going to be a huge help.

As DeRozan said, he sees the Bulls getting better each and every day and holding one another accountable. That’s all you can ask for. Chi-Town is back in action on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.