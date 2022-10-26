Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s 5 a.m. workouts have been quite the story when Patrick Williams talked about it prior to the 2022-23 season. Apparently, though, DeRozan has Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to thank for that incredible work ethic.

During his interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic, DeRozan was asked how he developed his 5 a.m. workouts. The Bulls star didn’t hide the fact that he got it from the late Lakers great, who’s well known for his commitment to hard work.

DeRozan went on to share how he was reminded of it when he watched Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” documentary.

“From Kobe,” DeRozan said. “You know what’s crazy; I was watching The Redeem Team (documentary) the other day, when he was up early in the morning working out. And that’s kind of when it kind of started. I got that from Kobe, before I was in the league. I just stuck to it. And I laughed when I watched it. That’s exactly where I got it from, exactly where I got it from. It all started with him, just seeing his work ethic and how he approached it.”

Who could ever forget about Kobe Bryant’s “blackout” workout? We have also heard a lot of stories about how the Lakers icon loved working out before practice sessions.

While Bryant was taken too early, his legacy definitely lives on. DeMar DeRozan himself continues to follow and live by the example he set for professional athletes.

Such work ethic has certainly proven effective for DeRozan, who remains an impactful player for the Bulls. So far this 2022-23 campaign, he is putting up 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.