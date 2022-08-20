NBA
Horace Grant’s Michael Jordan-era championship rings with Bulls are up for auction
The championship rings of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Horace Grant, are up for auction.
The said rings were from the Bulls’ first three-peat from 1991 to 1993, during which Grant played a pivotal role for Chicago alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. According to TMZ, the rings feature Grant’s last name, Chicago’s season record on one side, and the championship title year and postseason record on the other.
Furthermore, the rings are all size 12 and have “14k Jostens” engraving on the bands. They also come with a letter of provenance from Grant to verify its authenticity and history of ownership. Each ring is reportedly expected to sell for over $100,000.
It is important to note, however, that it is not Horace Grant that is auctioning the championship rings. He has apparently sold the said rings a long time ago for charity.
Grant had a lengthy and successful 17-year career in the NBA. He was drafted by the Bulls in 1987 and developed into a great defensive anchor for Chicago with a reliable offensive game. He is a one-time All-Star and a multi-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.
For anyone looking for memorabilia related to Jordan, those championship rings from Grant are certainly appealing choices.