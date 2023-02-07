Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Alex Caruso injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Bulls have Caruso listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan (right hip soreness) is also questionable to play for Chicago, while Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) is probable.

Caruso, 28, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Bulls organization after spending four in Los Angeles. He’s averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 45 appearances this season (17 starts).

While not necessarily known for being a knockdown three-point shooter, Caruso is shooting the ball very efficiently from behind the arc thus far — his current 40.2% three-point percentage is the second-best of his pro career.

The Bulls could use Caruso against the Grizzlies on Tuesday because of two words: Ja Morant. Morant is a superstar and incredibly difficult to contain, although if anyone can keep him in check, it’s the feisty Caruso. But with regard to the question, Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.