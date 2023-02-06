Shannon Sharpe had a stern message for Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant after a shocking accusation surfaced after the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29.

Following the Pacers-Grizzlies contest in Memphis, it was reported that acquaintances of Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them, according to The Athletic.

“For some reason [Ja] wants to surround himself with these type of people,” Sharpe said on Monday. “Bruh, you’re not hard. This is not your life. You got a $200 million contract and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster.”

The Pacers personnel said they felt they were in “grave danger” because of the incident, causing Sharpe to go off on Morant on Monday.

Morant and the Grizzlies had a heated confrontation with Pacers players and coaches during the game, which is apparently where the hostilities began. That led to a lengthy and heated verbal confrontation between the Grizzlies and Pacers postgame.

“Did a investigation seen they were cappin. Still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam,” Morant said in a response to the allegations on Twitter. “[And] banned my brother from home games for a year. Unbelievable.”

Although the full story has not been confirmed regarding possible weapons or the extent of Ja Morant’s involvement on Jan. 29, it is clear that Shannon Sharpe thinks the young superstar needs to grow up and surround himself with different people.