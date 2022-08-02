The backlash on Nick Wright over his Michael Jordan disrespect is far from over. This time Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma took to Twitter to mock the Fox Sports commentator for his bizarre take on the Chicago Bulls icon.

For those who missed it, Wright released a list of his Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years a couple of weeks ago. Interestingly, while he didn’t name his Top 2 at the time, he put Jordan at no. 3. Of course a lot of people were not happy with what they believe is a deliberate move to get some clout. As for Kuzma, he couldn’t help but laugh at Wright’s list.

“This has to be the first list in mankind where MJ is number 3 lol,” Kuzma said.

With Michael Jordan widely considered as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), Nick Wright had it coming when he made the Bulls icon at no. 3. There is just no way Jordan wouldn’t be in the conversation for no. 1 in any list given his dominance during his playing years and the legacy he has left.

That is why Kyle Kuzma’s reaction has merits as well. Perhaps aside from ending at no. 3 in the 1984 draft, the Wizards vet is probably right that no other person who is knowledgeable in basketball has put His Airness below Top 1 or Top 2.

Wright has yet to reveal who is his No. 1, but since he had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at no. 2, LeBron James is the only one remaining for the top spot. It will be interesting to see how Kuzma will react to that.