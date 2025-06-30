Coby White's future with the Chicago Bulls might be in question this offseason.

White has risen up the ranks as one of the league's most promising talents. Since the team selected him with the seventh pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the young guard has made a name for himself as he became the clear-cut first option of the Bulls.

However, his place with the team seems to be up in the air. He uploaded a story post on his Instagram page on Sunday, showing a photo of him interacting with Bulls fans after a game. He included text on the image, showing his humility as the offseason closes in.

“Thanking Him for everything till infinity,” White said.

What's next for Coby White, Bulls

Coby White is preparing for the worst this offseason, even if he showed he deserves to remain with the Bulls.

This past season saw White average 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game after 74 appearances. He shot 45.3% from the field, including 37% from beyond the arc, and 90.2% from the free-throw line.

White has been in his element sinc the Bulls made the decision to break up their playoff core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball. While Nikola Vucevic remains on the team, his future is also up in the air as Chicago could fully commit to a rebuild.

Despite the many changes to the roster, White has been reslient. He's gained chemistry with Vucevic, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams among others as the Bulls continue to be in the playoff picture.

However, Chicago hasn't been able to return to the playoffs after their cameo in 2022. They've fallen short in the play-in tournament for the last three editions. This past season saw them finish with a 39-43 record, losing to the Miami Heat during the 9-10 matchup.