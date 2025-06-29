The Boston Celtics only recently acquired Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, but with the team still looking to shed some salary, Simons could be on the move before even taking the court for the Celtics. If that does end up happening, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers could be a pair of potential landing spots for him.

Simons has turned himself into a solid scorer early in his career, as he is fresh off averaging 19.3 points on 42.6% shooting for the Trail Blazers last season. While Boston has gotten under the second apron of the salary cap, they still have work to do to avoid the first apron, which is why a trade involving Simons is on the table. If they do want to move him, it seems like the Bulls could be the most sensible destination for him.

“After trading Lonzo Ball on Saturday and continuing to field calls about Coby White, the Chicago Bulls may need a new guard next to Josh Giddey, who the team intends to re-sign in free agency,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote. “The Bulls like to play fast and shoot a lot of threes, which would fit Simons' style of play perfectly.”

“More importantly, from Boston's point of view, Nikola Vucevic is a veteran big man who would make a lot of sense as a one-year replacement for Porzingis. Such a swap would immediately move the Celtics out of the first apron and give them a key veteran at center. Although there is no confirmation that the two teams have discussed such a scenario, the Celtics have been mentioned by league sources as a team with interest in Vucevic previously.”

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Ty Jerome garnering interest from Warriors, according to Zach LoweZachary Weinberger ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Ty Jerome suitors lining up amid expected Cavs exitTroy Finnegan ·
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) warms up before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Spurs free agency
NBA rumors: Spurs to pursue key Celtics free agentOwen Crisafulli ·
NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Kevin Garnett’s hyped reaction to looming Bronny James-Cooper Flagg showdownAbdullah Imran ·
Nique Clifford greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 24th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Draft grades for each pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
Former Seattle Supersonics head coach Lenny Wilkens acknowledges the fans after being introduced during a third quarter timeout of a preseason game between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
Lenny Wilkens’ incredible statue unveiled with help from StormAbdullah Imran ·

Clippers could also be potential landing spot for Anfernee Simons

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Moda Center.
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Considering Chicago's need for backcourt help, and Boston's long-standing interest in Nikola Vucevic (plus their need for help at center after trading Kristaps Porzingis), the premise for a trade is already in place. Of course, the Bulls aren't the only potential suitor for Simons, as the Clippers were also floated as a potential trade partner, although there are a couple of different issues they are dealing with that could make a deal more difficult to pull off.

“Another team worth mentioning regarding Simons, if the Celtics were to relocate him again, is the Los Angeles Clippers,” Siegel said. “Simons is a player LA has been linked to previously in trade rumors, but the Clippers have their own problems to sort through with Norman Powell in the final year of his contract and James Harden potentially opting out to demand more money in free agency.”

Even though the Celtics have already swung a pair of big trades this offseason, it seems like their work is only just getting started. Simons could ultimately stay put, but if teams begin to swarm Boston for him on the trade market, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get dealt, with Chicago and Los Angeles immediately standing out as a pair of logical suitors.