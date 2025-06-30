The Chicago Bulls made headlines over the weekend by trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. Are more Bulls trades coming? Monday morning before NBA free agency, CHSN's K.C. Johnson was on 670 The Score in Chicago to discuss the latest on the Bulls' trade talks. Johnson revealed he's hearing more about guard Ayo Dosunmu than Coby White.

“I have not heard Coby White's name,” Johnson said. “That's all I can say. That doesn't mean he's not going to get traded. … In my conversations with people that I talk to around the league, I've heard Ayo Dosunmu's name way more than Coby White's name.”

Johnson went on to say that he does think the Bulls are going to trade another guard after the Ball-for-Okoro deal because they want to re-sign Tre Jones, an unrestricted free agent. Jones played well in Chicago this past season after coming over in the Zach LaVine trade, though an injury ended his season early. There's also the matter of Josh Giddey getting a new contract, which is a “priority,” making for a crowded backcourt if Jones does indeed return. Veteran Jevon Carter is back in the fold as well after exercising his player option.

With all this in mind, it seems as if Dosunmu is the likelier trade option than White, at least based on what Johnson is hearing.

“I've got my antenna up over which guard is going to be moved, and I can just tell you from my conversations I've heard Ayo's name more than Coby's name,” Johnson continued.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. Coby White trade

Both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have one season left on their three-year contracts. Dosunmu is set to make $7.5 million, while White is at nearly $13 million. However, after White exploded in the last few months of the 2024-25 season, he's in line for a substantial raise. Dosunmu, meanwhile, had somewhat of a down year and saw it end early due to injury.

White likely won't extend his contract this offseason with the Bulls because he could get way more on the open market as a free agent in 2026. That should be taken into account in these trade talks, along with the question of whether White and Giddey make for a viable long-term starting backcourt. It's unclear just what Chicago would need to make a White trade, with the assumption being it would require a huge offer. Is any team willing to make that kind of big offer to pry White away?

White raised eyebrows with a cryptic Instagram post over the weekend, but as of right now, it seems as if he's not going anywhere and that Dosunmu could be on the move. However, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, so perhaps the Bulls have a surprise up their sleeve.