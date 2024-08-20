Chicago Bulls fans might be excited to know that Lonzo Ball could return to the court soon. It's been a couple of seasons since we've seen Ball play an official NBA game. The last time we saw him on the hardwood was back in the 2021-22 season wherein he finished only 35 games. Ball suffered from a knee injury which required him to take the back seat and undergo surgery. This led to his two-year absence.

However, it seems like Ball might finally make a comeback on the hardwood after being seen running pick-up games with other NBA players. While neither Ball nor the Bulls stated anything about a return, it's a good sign seeing the point guard playing 5-on-5 games again. For now, all fans can do is wait for an official statement from either party. But based on how he was moving in the pick-up games, we might see him suit up in the 2024-25 season.

What happened to Lonzo Ball?

The past few years have been tough for the 6-foot-6 guard, Lonzo Ball. After suffering a torn left meniscus in a game against the Warriors on January 14, 2022, he underwent surgery between late January and early February that year. Initially expected to recover in six to eight weeks, Ball faced ongoing discomfort during his attempts to return, ultimately being sidelined for the rest of the season after playing just 35 games.

In September 2022, he underwent a second surgery, an arthroscopic debridement on the same knee, with a four to six-week recovery timeline. However, the discomfort persisted during basketball activities, leading to another season-ending setback by February 2023.

In March, Ball had a third surgery, this time a cartilage transplant, leaving him indefinitely sidelined. By July, the NBA granted the Bulls a disabled player exception worth $10.2 million after it was confirmed that Ball would miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Despite these setbacks, recent footage of Ball practicing on the court again has brought hope to fans. Chicago Bulls and NBA supporters have missed seeing him play and lead the team's offense. While his return to the court is a positive sign, given his injury history, fans might want to remain cautiously optimistic about his potential comeback next season.

If Ball does end up coming back, there's a possibility he'll be playing a smaller role for the team. This would be likely due to the coaches checking to see if he's capable of running the floor as their main point guard again. Scrimmage and actual competition are two different types of beasts. While Ball looks good in his workout videos, it won't necessarily translate on the NBA stage once he returns.