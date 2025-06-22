Tommy Fleetwood got 100% honest about being on the verge of winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour. The No. 17 player in the world has had a productive career, winning seven European Tour titles and finishing in the top five of all four majors. In addition, Fleetwood won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics representing Great Britain. But the 34-year-old is now at -16 and up three strokes at the Travelers Championship and trying to complete a career-first.

And Fleetwood is clearly excited, especially after shooting a 63 on the third day. In an interview with Golfweek's David Dusek, the English golfer gave a statement on reaching this career milestone.

“I would love to win on the PGA Tour. I think it's like an element of your career that everybody wants. I've given myself like a back-end chance a couple of times this year, but I've not been in contention. So this is like my first real chance, so I'm really excited about that and looking forward to it.”

Fleetwood has several elite challengers behind him. Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley both sit at -13 with Henley shooting a 61 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Jason Day is the next closest contender at -11, with everyone else being -8 or farther back. Fleetwood, however, has to like his chances, and it's long overdue considering all that he's accomplished in his career.

There is some light rain that's projected for Sunday, and winds are expected to be at around 11 mph. It won't necessarily be easy for Fleetwood to keep his three-shot lead, especially on a course that many players are starting to find their rhythm on. However, the veteran is the favorite to win the Travelers Championship and has done the work to put himself in this position. Fleetwood is also finding his best form when he's needing it the most in this tournament. It's time to close the deal now.