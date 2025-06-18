Recently, it was reported by NBA inside Marc Stein that the Chicago Bulls were working on a contract extension with head coach Billy Donovan. This occurred amid reported interest in Donovan from the New York Knicks, who were swiftly denied by Chicago, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Now, it appears that the Bulls aren't just planning to hold onto their head coach but have also made long-term commitments to key members of their front office.

“On the heels of reports that the Bulls and Billy Donovan have begun contract negotiations, Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley have already had their deals extended,” reported Drew Stevens of #TheBIGS on X, formerly Twitter.

Karnišovas is the vice president of basketball operations for the Bulls while Eversely is the team's general manager.

While the Bulls' season ended with a play-in game loss to the Miami Heat for the third straight season in 2025, the team did show some signs of life as it pertains to the future down the stretch of the campaign.

Josh Giddey turned into a triple double machine down the stretch of the season, and even if some fans have reservations about the mammoth contract extension he is eligible to sign this summer, he's still one of the best young players that the Bulls have had in quite some time.

Chicago also saw continued growth from Coby White, as well as a decent rookie season from lottery pick Matas Buzelis.

The Bulls put together some epic highlights down the stretch of the 2025 season, including a halfcourt game-winner from Giddey to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers at home, along with a road blowout victory against the Lakers a few days prior.

While they don't figure to be competing for championships anytime soon, the Bulls now have some semblance of a young core to build around for the first time in a while.

It appears that progress was enough to convince the team brass to keep both the front office and coaching staff intact heading into next year.