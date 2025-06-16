With the question of Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State, there has no doubt been rumors swirling about the young star about the team that would be interested. As trade rumors surround Kuminga, the latest report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has such teams as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls listed as potential suitors.

Scotto would point out how, with the 22-year-old set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, the uncertainty with Golden State is apparent. He mentioned how the question of fit, since the Jimmy Butler trade, the up-and-down relationship with head coach Steve Kerr, and the trade talks could head for a collision course of a “change of scenery.”

Seeking a bigger role with another team, Scotto reports that Miami and Chicago should be monitored as “potential sign-and-trade candidates.”

“Kuminga is looking for an expanded and consistent role moving forward, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga, league sources told HoopsHype. With that in mind, the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga, sources said.”

ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel reported last month that the Bulls and Heat have “preliminary interest” in Kuminga.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Jonathan Kuminga linked with Heat and Bulls

With a possible bright future ahead for Kuminga, there are still questions from the basketball world about where the best fit will be. Still, it would matter the best return the Warriors can get, even with Scotto mentioning how the team has expressed interest in Chicago's Nikola Vucevic in the past, especially since he has “all traits that would appeal,” though Miami has had interest for a long time.

“Last season, Golden State expressed interest in trading for Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, now entering the final year of his contract worth $21.48 million,” Scotto wrote. “With the Warriors in a win-now mode, Vucevic’s durability, scoring (17.2 points career average), shooting (40.2 3-point percentage last season), and rebounding (10.5 per game for his career) are all traits that would appeal to Golden State.”

“Chicago’s roster has gotten younger, and Kuminga, who turns 23 in October, would fit their timeline better than Vucevic, who turns 35 in October and wants to win now, ideally,” Scotto continued. “Miami has prioritized pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he became available this summer) and Durant (whom they’re actively trying to acquire) on their wish list ahead of Kuminga, who’s viewed as a fallback option to the two superstars.”

It remains to be seen where Kuminga ends up, but this offseason will be vital to the young player.