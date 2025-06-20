The Air Jordan 4 remains as one of Michael Jordan's most iconic sneakers released with Nike and given their newfound popularity over the last few years, it has us questioning whether the Jordan 4 ever really went out of style. It's certain, however, that sneakerheads have been anxiously awaiting the return of one particular pair and come this 2025 holiday, they'll get their wish as the Jordan 4 “Black Cat” receives a retro release.

First released as a retro sneaker in 2006, the “Black Cat” colorway comes from Michael Jordan's niche nickname given to him by fellow players around the league. Thanks to his cat-like reflexes and agility with the ball in his hands, it's a fitting moniker for the greatest athlete to ever play the game.

Since, the “Black Cat” colorway has made its way to silhouettes like the Air Jordan 3, but fans have been waiting for another all-black Jordan 4 since their last release back in 2020. Pairs from 2020 are averaging a $1,000 price tag on the current aftermarkets.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

2025 “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 detailed look! 🐈‍⬛🔥

The “Black Cat” colorway is indicative of this sneaker's look as they don an all-black look in every aspect of the shoe. This is the best look we've gotten at the upcoming release and a detailed look provides insight into a glossy black midsole and what appears to be a nubuck upper. We see a slight cushion upgrade throughout the ankle collar as well as the classic “Nike Air” logo along the back heel in black. All in all, we should be looking at a fairly standard release with a ton of hype behind it given the updated look.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is reportedly dropping on Black Friday, or November 28, 2025. The shoes are expected to come at a $215 price tag and will drop in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. Expect a release on Nike SNKRS app as well as a much more exclusive release at physical Air Jordan retail locations.