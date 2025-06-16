Nike and Jordan Brand are gearing up for a strong second-half of 2025 as they continue their announcements for drops and new releases coming later this year. This upcoming release had been teased back in 2024 with murmurs of a 2.0 updated look, but as it turns out, the “French Blue” Air Jordan 12 will officially arrive in its original form from previous releasing in 2004 and 2016. The long-awaited Air Jordan 12 returns in full-force this August.

The Jordan 12 is often an overlooked silhouette in the Air Jordan line given their placement between the ever-popular Jordan 11 and the unique Jordan 13. The 12 is based by the “rising sun” of Japan and features a simple, yet effective construction as a very clean and wearable shoe.

While Michael Jordan never wore the “French Blue” colorway thanks to them releasing following the conclusion of his NBA career, we can clearly see Washington Wizards ties to these as an homage to where MJ capped-off his league run. Fans have been drawn to the clean colorway since 2004 and the rare edition will make its way back to shelves in just a few months.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”

The “French Blue” 12 will return in its original color ensemble of White/French Blue-Metallic Silver-Varsity Red. The shoes arrive with their typical tumbled white leather along the upper, which features perforated stitching to create the “rising sun” pattern. The exaggerated mudguard is done in the clean French Blue color, which extends all the way onto the outsole of the shoes.

Finer details will include hits of metallic silver along the lace hardware and small Air Jordan tag along the midsole. The shoes will feature red hits on the heel's “23” along with the logos throughout the back heel tab. Finally, we see a small Air Jordan Jumpman along the tongue completing the look.

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” is set to release August 16, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $200. With how limited previous release have become, we're expecting to see much more ample quantities this time around as Jordan Brand has done the same with recent retro releases.

Where does the “French Blue” colorway rank on your all-time list of Jordan 12's?