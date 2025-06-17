After another disappointing season, the Chicago Bulls have entered another crucial offseason that has already been filled with numerous trade rumors. The Bulls have to find a way to start trending in the right direction, and they haven't positioned themselves well in the NBA Draft to change their directory that way. So, the Bulls are expected to make some big trades this offseason. Someone from the core will be gone next season, and Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are both potential trade options.

The Bulls are likely going to re-sign Josh Giddey this offseason, and they will also likely look to trade away some key pieces. Insider K.C. Johnson thinks that Chicago needs to make a decision and trade either Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu.

“I've been saying for a while in my from my seat, they've got to try to look to trade either Ayo [Dosunmu] or Coby [White] because I think it'll be very hard to resign both of them after next year, when they both have unrestricted free agency,” K.C. Johnson said on The Chicago Lead. “So I think you got to get out in front of things like that. What's crazy is they value both those players highly, and they obviously are a big part of how they want to play stylistically, to your point, the stylistic change. So I think that'd be a tough decision to make, but that's a front office's job is to make hard decisions.”

If the Bulls are going to resign Giddey this year, they probably aren't going to be resigning both White and Dosunmu next season. If a trade is going to happen eventually, it makes sense to do it now. Desmond Bane's recent trade could have a big impact on the Bulls' decision as well. If the Memphis Grizzlies can secure a huge package like that for Bane, can Chicago get something similar for White?

“I don't have an answer to that in terms of what they're planning on doing,” Johnson continued. “I think to your point, that is an accurate and fair question. What I would say is, first of all, Bane makes a lot more, so you're going to get more back. And I would also argue that, I mean, as good as Coby White is, Bane is a much better defensive player. But yeah, I mean, again, you've got to make these hard decisions, because you're not going to be resigning Josh Giddey this summer and Ayo Dosumu and Coby White after next summer. I just don't see that. So I think you got to get out in front of one of those two situations.”

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have both grown into big roles with the Bulls over the year, but there is a decent chance that one of them is on the move soon.