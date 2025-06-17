The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and it's going to be interesting to see how the Chicago Bulls approach their first round pick. The Bulls lost a coin toss with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA Draft lottery, and it turned into a big what could've been moment as Dallas went on to get the top pick in the draft. The Bulls, on the other hand, have to settle for 12. There should be some good options available, and one of them might be Maryland's Derik Queen.

Derik Queen is one of the more intriguing players in the draft because of his size and athleticism, but his shooting struggles are definitely a concern. Still, there has been a lot of buzz about the Bulls potentially taking Queen with the 12th overall pick. According to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, it sounds like there is a solid chance that Queen is available.

“There is also momentum building for Derik Queen, one of the best frontcourt prospects in this draft, to be selected in the 10-14 range,” Siegel wrote earlier this week. “Queen has been linked the most to the Chicago Bulls with the 12th pick, yet league sources indicate that the Bulls are still evaluating a few other names in this spot to provide more athleticism and length to their roster.”

Queen is definitely a player to watch for the Bulls, but it's not like the team has its mind made up and will 100% draft him if he is available. There are going to be a lot of talented players still up for grabs when it is the Bulls' turn to pick, and there are a few other guys that they are thinking about right now.

“Egor Demin, Carter Bryant, and Asa Newell are three players who have also come up in conversations about the Bulls,” Siegel added.

It”ll be interesting to see which way the Bulls go here as this is another crucial draft for this team that has been stuck for a while now. The Bulls need to find a way out of the mud, and a home run draft pick can go a long way. They need to find a way to have a successul draft, and that could include Chicago trying to trade up for a higher pick. The Bulls are weighing their options.

This year's NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in New York, and it will get underway on June 25th.