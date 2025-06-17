The 2025 NBA Draft is a little over a week away, and it is a big one for the Chicago Bulls, who currently own the 12th overall pick in the draft. The Bulls nearly struck gold in the NBA Draft lottery as a coin flip with the Dallas Mavericks ended up having a ton on the line, but the Mavericks won the toss and eventually landed the first overall pick in the draft. The Bulls, on the other hand, got stuck with the 12th pick, so they are in a familiar spot.

After another trip to the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Bulls weren't bad enough to have a real chance to getting a top draft pick, but they weren't good enough to be a legitimate contender in the postseason. Chicago was eliminated with a loss in its first play-in game, and now a lot is on the line this offseason. The Bulls need to find a way to break out of this awkward mediocrity phase, and trading up in the NBA Draft could be the solution.

The Bulls have been stuck in the same spot for a few years now as they aren't willing to tank for good draft picks, but they also aren't really making any big trades or signings to get themselves on the path to being a contender. If Chicago wants to see change, it needs to be willing to change. Trading up in the NBA draft would be a step in the right direction.

“Multiple sources have also relayed intel about Chicago exploring the possibility of moving up in this year's draft should [Ace] Bailey be passed on by the 76ers, or another team that trades up, with the third pick,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel said earlier this week. “How the Bulls could possibly move up from the 12th pick to have a chance at selecting Bailey would be the ultimate question should the Rutgers star fall in the top five.”

The one roadblock for the Bulls is that they have to have something to trade. A lot teams with top picks in this year's draft don't seem to be interested in anything that Chicago can offer from a player standpoint.

“None of the three rebuilding teams behind the 76ers' pick (Charlotte, Utah, and Washington) would hold much interest in anything Chicago has to offer except draft compensation in future years,” Siegel said. “It is tough to see a Bailey-Bulls scenario playing out in this year's draft.”

The Bulls trading up in the NBA Draft sounds great in theory, but it is easier said than done. The door is open for it to happen, but a lot of things would need to fall into place.

This year's NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in New York, and it will get underway on June 25th.