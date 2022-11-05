Amid all the negativity in the NBA right now (I’m looking at you, Kyrie), we’re all due a feel good story. Thankfully, we have Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic coming to the rescue.

On Friday, the Bulls were visiting the TD Garden to face off against the Boston Celtics in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup. For Vucevic, however, it was a chance to reconnect with a fan that he met two years ago. At this point, though, the circumstances could not be any different (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):

Two seasons ago in Boston, Vooch signed and gave his jersey to this young Bulls fan, Stepan, who was battling cancer. Stepan came back to the game tonight to let Vooch know that he BEAT cancer! Greatest news ever ❤️ @NikolaVucevic https://t.co/WchYssTg1g pic.twitter.com/MFoplVfFQU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 4, 2022

As the caption on the tweet explains, Vucevic met the fan two years ago. At that time, the kid was still battling cancer. A couple of years later and the pair met again, but this time around, the young man had already beaten his cancer diagnosis. The Bulls star was more than happy to pose with Stepan, who himself had an encouraging message to anyone and everyone who’s battling the dreaded disease.

Stepan’s hair has also already grown back fully, which is a great sight to see for any cancer survivor. It is also clear that Vucevic himself could not be happier with the news.

As for their basketball, Vucevic and the Bulls are looking to increase their winning streak to three games with a victory against the Celtics. Boston, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, and are hoping to bounce back against Chicago. These are two teams with high hopes this season, and a lot will be on the line in this one.