Patrick Beverley managed just 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers before the team decided to deal him right on the NBA trade deadline. The 34-year-old was sent to the Orlando Magic as part of a four-team trade, but he has now signed with the Chicago Bulls following a contract buyout with the Magic.

At this point, Beverley has a special message for LeBron James and the Lakers. The Bulls are slated to take on LA on March 26th and March 29th, and Pat Bev has already circled both dates on his calendar:

“Oh, we play the Lakers twice,” Beverley said on a recent episode of his podcast, via Barstool Sports. “… (I want to) knock ’em out the playoffs. … Yeah, we got to get in the playoffs so excuse us. Like, a little scooch.”

That’s savage. Then again, you would expect nothing less from a guy like Patrick Beverley. As we have all seen in the past, this dude is someone you love when he’s on your team, but he’s also a player that you loathe when he’s on the opposing side. It seems like it’s going to be the latter for the Lakers after they decided to ship Beverley off at the deadline.

Pat Bev is a professional, and I doubt that there’s any bad blood between himself and LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers squad. However, you also know that he’s going to deliver on his promise here — or at least he will do everything he can to help the Bulls defeat LA when they take on each other on the basketball court.