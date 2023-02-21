The Chicago Bulls wasted little time in signing Patrick Beverley after the feisty veteran hit free agency. Pat Bev was able to secure a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic following his NBA trade deadline move from the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the 34-year-old is headed back home to Chicago.

The Bulls did well to fend off interest from opposing teams, which reportedly included the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers. It comes as no surprise that a few other teams also wanted to acquire the services of Beverley considering what this man brings to the table.

Pat Bev is by no means a star, but the intangibles he possesses make him a noteworthy signing for the Bulls. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this is exactly what Chicago had in mind when they brought him in:

“Bulls want Beverley to bring some ferocity to the court and locker room — and now bring back the guard out of John Marshall HS home to Chicago,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

There’s no better man for the job for the Bulls than Patrick Beverley. This man has earned a reputation for being a straight shooter that’s never afraid to speak his truth. Pat Bev is also a real dog both on and off the court, which is exactly what Chicago needs right now.

There’s been some turmoil inside the Bulls locker room this season, and it seems that they need someone to step in and let his voice be heard. Well, this is exactly what they’re going to get from Patrick Beverley.