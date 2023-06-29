The Chicago Bulls brought back Nikola Vucevic on a three-year, $60 million extension on Wednesday, and Patrick Beverley teased a potential return to the Bulls in a way that only he can.

A Bulls fan asked “can you please re-sign next @patbev21?” on Twitter. Patrick Beverley simply responded with a clock emoji.

Beverley went from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chicago Bulls during the middle of the NBA season. The Bulls went from a team that was out of the play-in tournament, and played their way into it. They won their first play-in game against the Toronto Raptors, then lost to the Miami Heat in a game that was for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat went on to lose in the NBA Finals.

The Bulls have many questions to answer this offseason. They answered the Nikola Vucevic question with the extension, and they have the Patrick Beverley question to answer as well. Players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have been floated in trade rumors. The Lakers have been mentioned with DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine has been mentioned with teams like the New York Knicks. However, it has been reported that LaVine's camp does not want him to end up on the Knicks.

The Bulls' core is in an interesting spot. Very few believe the team can compete to win a championship. The best case scenario seems to be that the team makes the playoffs. It is unknown whether or not the team will try to rebuild or re-tool to some degree by trading away players like DeRozan or LaVine.