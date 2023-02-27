The Chicago Bulls haven’t had a consistent season this year. They’ve been marred by uneven play and they’ve been struggling to maintain playoff positioning. They’re was chatter before the NBA trade deadline that the Bulls might intend to blow up the team if they kept struggling but they decided to stand pat. Their only major addition was the free agent signing of hometown hero Patrick Beverley who was bought out of his contract by the Orlando Magic after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers. Perhaps the Bulls were on to something with the addition of Beverley. Since his signing they have won two straight games and after their latest win on Sunday, Beverley took to social media to give credit to the fans for providing support.

Bulls fans showed up today. We need it all. 2 in a row❤️❤️❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 26, 2023

Patrick Beverley actually didn’t suit up for the Bulls first game back from the All-Star break against the Brooklyn Nets. But he did play on Sunday in their win against the Washington Wizards. Beverley finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 2-4 from the field and 1-3 from three-point range in his Bulls debut. Beverley brings a unique style of energy, toughness and leadership and perhaps that’s the kind of shot in the arm the Bulls need.

This season, including his time with the Lakers, Beverley has been averaging 6.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists with shooting splits of 40.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from the three-point line and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Bulls are currently 28-33 and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a mere half a game back of the Wizards for 10th and a play-in spot.