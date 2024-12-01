The Chicago Bulls authored arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history during the 1990s, and a big piece of their success was Scottie Pippen. While Michael Jordan gets a lot of due praise for his play with the Bulls, without Pippen, Chicago would not have been able to win the six championships that they won during his time with the team.

Oftentimes, that's how dynasties work, as every piece plays an important part in the overall success of the team. But what about guys who weren't on the team, such as billionaire Elon Musk? Would they have been able to add anything to the Bulls dynasty? That was the question that Pippen asked on social media on Saturday night, which left many fans wondering what was going through his mind.

“How many championships would we have won with Elon Musk?” Pippen asked in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Would Elon Musk have helped Scottie Pippen, Bulls?

This is a pretty strange question from Pippen, because Musk has no experience playing professional basketball. Maybe he could have filled in as a guy coming off the end of the bench, but realistically speaking, expectations would not be high for him. So it begs the question of why Pippen is even wondering what sort of contribution Musk could have made to the 90s Bulls.

Whatever the reason, it doesn't seem like Musk would make any sort of substantial difference if he were a part of the Bulls dynasty. Sure, he could have stuck around as a bench player who went on the floor during garbage time, but expecting him to do much of anything on the court is probably foolish. Maybe Pippen knows something about Musk that we don't, but for the time being, this remains a very confusing question that has fans wondering what the Chicago legend is thinking.