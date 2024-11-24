The Memphis Grizzlies ran riot against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, as they picked up a high-scoring 142-131 victory in this one. While the Grizzlies played quite well as a team, with eight different players scoring in double figures, it was Scotty Pippen Jr. who led the way against his father Scottie Pippen's longtime team.

Pippen has found himself with a big role for Memphis this season, and he has continued to deliver, as he dropped a career-high 30 points and 10 assists on Chicago while hitting 13 of his 16 shots from the field. Doing so against his dad's longtime team was certainly meaningful, and after his big outing, Pippen revealed the message the Bulls legend gave him ahead of this contest.

“It's a dream come true. It's crazy to say I put up 30 and 10 in the gym where my dad had played,” Pippen said after the game. “It means everything to me and my family. I talked to my dad tonight about coming in here and playing. He just told me to go out there and kill it, so that's what I tried to do.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. did what Scottie Pippen told him to do

Scotty is certainly familiar with the Bulls after watching his dad star for them when he was growing up, so it clearly meant a lot for him to go out and dominate them. In fact, that's just what Scottie told him to do, as he ended up scoring a career-high in points, while also picking up a double-double with his 10 assists.

While Scotty will likely have a smaller role with the Grizzlies once they get fully healthy, he's proven himself to be a key piece of their rotation, and having someone of his talents coming off the bench to lead their second unit is huge. This win pushed Memphis' record to 10-7 on the year, and they will look to win their third straight game when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.