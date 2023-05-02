The Memphis Grizzlies have announced they will not be bringing Dillon Brooks back next season, and thus the Grizzlies guard will now be looking for a new team. The Chicago Bulls Bleacher Nation account asked their Twitter followers if they would like Brooks on the Bulls next season, and the replies were unanimous.
No. Talks too much, doesn't back it up, and isn't accountable.
It is pretty clear that Bulls Twitter has no interest in rooting for Dillon Brooks next season. Given his playoff performance and antics, it comes as no surprise that interest in the former Oregon Ducks guard is very low.
Brooks was thrust into the national spotlight during the Grizzlies first round NBA Playoffs series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, as his trash talk directed towards LeBron James went viral on social media. He followed it up with poor play, the decision to avoid the media multiple times in the aftermath, and eventual elimination with the rest of his Grizzlies’ teammates. It is safe to say Dillon Brooks didn’t do much good for his reputation in the playoffs.
Brooks has been known as an intense competitor since his career began, and he wasn’t the subject of such immense scrutiny before the series against the Lakers. However, the limelight did not do much good for his brand, apparent in the Bulls fans’ reactions to potentially adding him to the roster.
For now, Dillon Brooks will be leaving the Grizzlies, and the NBA world will await his future destination. If he ends up on the Chicago Bulls, there is no doubt that there will be some negative feedback from the fanbase.