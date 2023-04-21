Whether he’s relentlessly pulling down a rebound, rocking a wedding dress or brokering global peace, Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman steals headlines. With his array of talents and ventures, almost every social circle is at least loosely familiar with the enigmatic NBA Hall of Famer.

Many people may not realize, though, just how well-known Rodman is among the trading card community. Well, they should now. His 1998 Fleer Ultra Basketball Masterpieces card, which features a diving Rodman in a white Bulls jersey, sold for $81,000 in PWCC’s Premier Auction Thursday. It is The Worm’s all-time highest selling solo trading card, more than three times as much as his previous record-holder, per PWCC.

The one-of-a-kind card perfectly encapsulates the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s signature intensity. The drama surrounding that “Last Dance” season surely added to its allure and value.

“This card is not only one of Dennis Rodman’s best issues ever produced, it’s also an extremely important card in terms of collecting history,” PWCC Marketplace Vice President of Sales Jesse Craig said. “It’s one of the first serial numbered 1/1 basketball cards to ever hit the market, signifying a pivotal moment for NBA cards.”

Rodman had a big role in the Bulls’ championship success on the court as well as the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the team off of it. He notoriously skipped a practice ahead of Game 4 of the 1998 NBA Finals vs. the Utah Jazz, opting to instead hang out with iconic wrestling stable nWo on WCW. He returned to the Bulls and hauled in 14 boards in Chicago’s win.

Although indirectly, Dennis Rodman continues to leave his mark all over the world.