A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dillon Brooks will have to take his villain persona somewhere else. That’s after the Memphis Grizzlies communicated to the forward that he’s no longer a part of the future of the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say,” tweeted Charania Tuesday.

As expected, it did not take much time before reactions to Dillon Brooks’ fate in Memphis started to take over on Twitter.

“No-brainer decision. I wouldn’t want Dillon Brooks on my team for the minimum,” said Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Herman Enayati floated the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly becoming the landing spot for Dillon Brooks: “It would be funny if the Lakers sign him for the min now. LBJ did sign off on playing with Lance Stephenson a few years ago.”

“The Grizzlies best path with Dillon Brooks is to put him in a sign-and-trade (with other players and picks) to replace the salary slot and get an impact player. If that can’t happen, then doing what they’ve said and cutting ties cleanly is the right move. This can’t be salvaged,” Keith Smith chimed in.

Dillon Brooks’ current contract is about to expire by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, so apparently, nothing that he did this season was enough to convince Memphis to at least try to retain him via contract extension. His off-the-court shenanigans certainly did not help boost his stock in the eyes of the Grizzlies, who got bounced out of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round (45th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Dillon Brooks now faces an intriguing offseason.

More reactions:

The end of an era. Dillon Brooks averages in the 2023 playoffs: 10 ppg, 2 ast, 3 rebs, 31% FG, 23% 3Ppic.twitter.com/HeyCfmQ4f3 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 2, 2023

Dillon Brooks: “It was a tough end to the season but we will be back.” The Memphis Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/6NgrapcWF7 — RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 2, 2023

Dillon Brooks poked the bear and is now unemployed. pic.twitter.com/o1EEZtc2W8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 2, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies to Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/Bj8kPbZBSo — Colb (@___Colb___) May 2, 2023

In what turned out to be his final season with the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks mustered 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 73 games while shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and only 32.6 percent from behind the arc. It would have been a tougher decision to make for Memphis had Brooks been at least a decent shooter, but that’s behind both parties now.