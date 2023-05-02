Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Losing in the first round of the playoffs was not what the Memphis Grizzlies envisioned this season, especially after their major growth en route to the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago.

Then again, not much has gone right for this organization over the last year other than finishing the regular season with a 51-31 record.

Not only did the Grizzlies have to deal with drama surrounding All-Star guard Ja Morant in the middle of the year, but Dillon Brooks continued to be a distraction for this franchise. Much like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Brooks has never been shy to playing aggressive and he has always been a very vocal leader for Memphis.

Sometimes he has been a little too vocal on the floor, and surprisingly enough, his unwillingness to talk in the playoffs was yet another reason for his downfall. Brooks was fined by the NBA for skipping his media availability during the playoffs following multiple losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and after his lackluster performances this postseason, Memphis decided that they have had enough.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies would not be bringing Brooks back for the 2023-24 season “under any circumstances,” effectively ending his six-year tenure with the team.

Once a talent on the wing the Grizzlies viewed as “untouchable” in trade talks, Brooks is now set to enter free agency with his NBA future very much in question, especially after Memphis offered him multiple contract extensions he declined at the start of the season.

From not speaking to the media after losses to being involved in numerous on-court altercations through the years to his awful shooting performance in the playoffs, so much has happened involving Brooks in Memphis that the organization decided they were ready for a change.

What exactly does this change mean for the future of this franchise, though?

The Grizzlies are still one of the youngest teams in the league. Their core group of Ja Morant (23 years old), Jaren Jackson Jr. (23 years old) and Desmond Bane (24 years old) remains the trio general manager Zach Kleiman and this front-office want to build with and around for many years to come.

However, Memphis is prepared to do what it takes to improve their championship odds in the offseason. Kleiman said during his exit interview over the weekend that he wants to be “very aggressive” this summer, per The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis has 14 players under contract and an active roster cap of just under $138 million for 2023-24. Not only will the front office have to take the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) into play with their decision-making, but Bane will be up for an extension as well entering the final year of his rookie contract. It is very likely the Grizzlies will keep Bane around long-term alongside Jackson Jr. and Morant, which means they will be heavily limited in terms of moves they can make in free agency.

As mentioned before, they will have just one open roster spot heading into the offseason, so it stands to reason that Kleiman and the Grizzlies’ front office will evaluate all of their options on the trade market.

While they will not be keeping him around, Brooks could be an asset for the Grizzlies to utilize in talks revolving around a potential sign-and-trade. Losing Brooks’ salary spot is not the worst thing in the world for this organization, but it would make most sense for Memphis to get as much value as possible in a sign-and-trade, especially since it could then open the doors for more moves to be made.

Named the NBA’s Executive of the Year a season ago, Kleiman has been very strategic with the way he’s built the Grizzlies. They have a very young, high-potential roster, and Memphis does not have to worry about its young core going anywhere anytime soon. Best of all, the team owns quite a few valuable future draft picks to dangle in possible trades.

Not only do they own all of their first-round draft picks moving forward, but the Grizzlies own the Golden State Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top-4 protected) and a handful of second-round picks as well, two of which will be in 2023. Being active during the draft is something the Grizzlies are accustomed to and it should not come as a shock to see Kleiman making moves yet again during the draft in June.

Very few franchises have been able to build their core while also gathering assets for the future, yet that is exactly what Kleiman has done since becoming Memphis’ GM in 2019.

Between their draft picks and players on rookie-scale contracts, the Grizzlies have the ability to make a big move in the offseason should the right path present itself. As for who they could possibly target in trade talks, a lot depends on what rival teams decide to do.

The Toronto Raptors are a team many are keeping an eye on in regards to making significant changes to their organization. They have already decided to part ways with head coach Nick Nurse and it is hard to imagine a scenario right now in which they bring back the entirety of a group that went 41-41 during the regular season.

At the trade deadline, the Raptors were a key talking point in discussions around the league with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby being two players drawing trade interest. Memphis could show interest in both players should Toronto be open to dealing them in the offseason, especially Anunoby given the fact the Grizzlies have already inquired about him.

Memphis offered three first-round picks to Toronto for Anunoby at the trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. They also took a look at Mikal Bridges after he was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Siakam and Anunoby are both players who could hit the trade market this upcoming offseason, and there are also question marks surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland continues to be clouded by the team’s lack of success, which could lead to a massive rebuild with not only Lillard becoming available, but veteran forward Jerami Grant as well. Grant will be a free agent this summer and would surely be a player Memphis would take a long look at if he was to be available in a potential sign-and-trade scenario.

The fact of the matter for the Grizzlies is they are not far off from being a team that can compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. They may even be one big piece away from turning those dreams into reality. Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman Sr. are all recent draft picks this organization could attach to a sign-and-trade involving Dillon Brooks and other draft assets to suddenly create a lucrative package in the offseason.

Memphis has two All-Stars with Jackson Jr. and Morant, as well as a rising star with Bane in the backcourt along its franchise player. Adding another star would be tough to do financially speaking, especially with the new CBA coming into effect, which is why sacrificing some future assets to bring in one or two key names on the wing could suddenly make this team a true championship contender.

Parting ways with Brooks may seem like a big deal and a crack in the foundation of this organization, but this move by the Grizzlies may actually be a blessing in disguise. Brooks had become more of a liability than an asset, and whether or not they can move him for value in a potential sign-and-trade, Memphis still has plenty of burgeoning young talent on its roster.

The future is still very bright for this team. If Kleiman can pull off a trade to add a veteran difference-maker at forward, the Grizzlies will surely be a threat to win the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season.