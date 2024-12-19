The Denver Nuggets have reportedly expressed interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine as trade rumors swirl ahead of the February 6 deadline. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, has drawn attention for his scoring ability and potential fit within a Nuggets roster led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.

A Western Conference scout recently shared insights with The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry on how LaVine could integrate into Denver’s system, stating, “He probably needs to be in a different environment. There are not a lot of guys who can do what he does. I’ve always been a big fan, actually. Not as your No. 1 guy, not as your No. 2 guy, but as your No. 3 guy.”

Zach LaVine's potential fit with Nikola Jokic spark debate amid trade rumors

LaVine, 29, is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season while shooting an efficient 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three-point range, despite the Bulls holding a 12-15 record. His best season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 27.4 points, five rebounds, and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field and 41.9% from deep.

The scout emphasized that LaVine’s role in Denver would involve deferring to Jokić, whose playmaking elevates teammates. “He’s obviously going to have to defer,” the scout said. “But the thing about Jokić is he makes everybody better. I think (LaVine) will fit in fine. Jokić is so special, he makes guys better probably more than anybody in the entire league.”

Despite LaVine’s offensive prowess, concerns about his defense and his impact on winning persist. “There are a lot of naysayers, no doubt about it,” the scout acknowledged. “‘His defense is bad. He’s not a winning player, blah, blah, blah.’ You can make that argument: ‘He hasn’t really elevated the Bulls. So if he’s that good, why haven’t they been better?’ I think part of it is he just has too prominent of a role.”

LaVine’s eight-year tenure with the Bulls has resulted in a 167-230 record, according to StatsMuse. While he helped lead Chicago to the playoffs during the 2021-22 season alongside DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nuggets face hurdles in potential LaVine trade, with Michael Porter Jr. as key asset for Bulls

For the Nuggets, acquiring LaVine would come with challenges. His current five-year, $215 million contract includes three years remaining and a player option for the 2026-27 season. Denver would likely need to include forward Michael Porter Jr. in any potential deal, as Porter’s $35.9 million salary is the team’s most significant trade asset.

Porter Jr., who is averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists this season while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.5% from three, is under contract for two additional years at $38.3 million and $40.8 million, respectively. The Nuggets’ limited draft capital would also complicate negotiations, leaving them with only pick swaps to offer in 2026 and 2031.

“You don’t want him as your No. 1 guy. If he’s your No. 3 guy, I think you’re ahead of the game,” the scout said of LaVine. “You’re not relying on him every single night.”

As the trade deadline approaches, LaVine’s future with the Bulls remains uncertain, but his potential fit alongside Jokić in Denver continues to draw attention.