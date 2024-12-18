The Denver Nuggets are reportedly exploring the trade market as they seek to bolster their roster for the 2024-25 NBA season. According to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nuggets have shown interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

“With the NBA's trade window opening this past weekend, and with the trade deadline less than two months away, the Nuggets are canvassing the league in pursuit of a player who can offer significant help offensively, league sources tell The Athletic,” they reported.

The report also named LaVine among other notable offensive talents, including Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De'Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, and Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas.

Nuggets eye Zach LaVine to address rotation gaps amid uneven season

The Nuggets currently hold a 14-10 record, placing them fifth in the Western Conference. Despite a three-game winning streak, the team has struggled to regain the form that earned them an NBA title in 2023. Their 2023-24 campaign ended prematurely in the second round, where they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Key departures, including Bruce Brown in 2023 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this past offseason, have left noticeable gaps in Denver’s rotation that the front office is now looking to address.

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, could provide the offensive boost the Nuggets desire. The 29-year-old guard is enjoying one of the most efficient seasons of his career, averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three-point range. Importantly, he has played in 23 of the Bulls' 27 games this season, showcasing improved durability after a career marked by injury concerns.

However, acquiring LaVine comes with financial challenges. He is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract, with three years remaining and a player option for the 2026-27 season. He is earning $43 million this season, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. The Bulls, reportedly looking to offload his contract as part of their rebuilding efforts, may see Denver as a viable trade partner.

How a potential LaVine trade with the Bulls would look

For the Nuggets to land Zach LaVine, a trade package centered around Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and a 2031 first-round pick swap could be on the table. Porter Jr., who is on a five-year, $179 million deal, is earning $35.8 million this season, with his salary increasing to $40.8 million in 2026-27. The 25-year-old forward has been a critical part of Denver’s success, averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.5% from three this season.

Nnaji, a promising young big man, is playing on a four-year, $32 million contract. He is earning $8.8 million this season, with a player option for 2026-27. Adding him to the trade could sweeten the deal for Chicago, which would also receive a favorable draft asset in the form of a pick swap.

The proposed deal could also see the Bulls include veteran forward Torrey Craig, currently in the final year of his contract worth $2.8 million. Craig, who played for the Nuggets from 2017 to 2020, was a key contributor to the core that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2020. Known for his defensive versatility and reliable outside shooting, Craig has provided valuable minutes this season, shooting 38.9% from three in six games. Last season, he maintained consistent accuracy, shooting 39.2% from deep in 53 games.

February trade deadline looms as Nuggets and Bulls weigh blockbuster trade

With the trade deadline set for February 6, both the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls face mounting pressure to finalize a potential deal that could reshape their respective futures. For the Nuggets, parting ways with Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji would undoubtedly be a tough pill to swallow, as both players have played pivotal roles in the team’s success in recent seasons. However, the addition of Zach LaVine could bolster Denver’s offense and elevate the team back into contention among the Western Conference’s elite, potentially reigniting the championship aspirations that have waned since their 2023 title run.

For the Bulls, trading LaVine would signal a significant step in their rebuilding efforts. Shedding his massive contract would free up valuable cap space, allowing Chicago to focus on retooling its roster with younger players and draft assets. Additionally, acquiring Porter Jr. and Nnaji could provide the Bulls with key pieces for their long-term plans, while a favorable draft pick swap would enhance their ability to build for the future.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Nuggets and Bulls as they navigate a potential blockbuster deal.