By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls as a quarter of the 2022-23 season has elapsed. At 9-14, the Bulls are on the outside looking in towards the playoff picture – a disappointment, given their 46-36, sixth-place finish last season. The Bulls just haven’t been at their best, and they have now lost three games in a row, their latest being a 110-101 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

Thus, it’s understandable if their frustrations are boiling over, especially after a stretch that saw them defeat the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games that may have given hope regarding a possible turnaround. Since then, the Bulls have gone 1-4, and Zach LaVine admitted that his frustrations are even seeping through his body language on the court.

“I’ve been frustrated for a little bit. Obviously, trying to get myself going. We haven’t been winning a lot. Sometimes that carries over when you care a lot. I put a lot of work into this. And when things don’t go right on the court and you feel like you’ve been either fouled or it’s a bad play or you miss a shot, sometimes your emotions come out,” LaVine said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

It hasn’t helped at all that Zach LaVine has struggled (relative to his standards) throughout the 2022-23 campaign, not to mention his ongoing battle with nagging knee problems. He is currently posting his worst scoring and efficiency numbers since his return from injury during his inaugural season with the Bulls. His 41-point explosion against the Kings may have gotten him back on track, so perhaps that could be a sign for better things to come for a struggling Bulls team.

“I always have personal belief in myself. And I think guys around the locker room have that same characteristic. I think that leaks into the team and gives everybody confidence,” LaVine added.

The Bulls will have a couple days off before they take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night as they look to snap their three-game losing skid.