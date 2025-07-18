The debate of who the greatest basketball player of all time is will never go away, and it's because people will always have different answers. No matter what age group or who you grew up watching, there will always be several names thrown in the discussion. One thing that has stayed consistent is one person's name, and it's Michael Jordan.

Shaq recently had boxing legend Mike Tyson on his podcast, and he asked him who the greatest player of all time is.

“I'm a Jordan guy,” Tyson said.

Shaq then asked Tyson who the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

“Me,” Tyson replied. “I'm not being egotistical. If you put up the statistics or something, ask the world.”

Tyson says he’s the GOAT in the ring — and MJ’s the GOAT on the court. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sUe1UE70mP — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyson may have an argument, but just like in basketball, people are going to have different answers on who they think is the greatest boxer. Some people will say Tyson is the greatest, while others might say Muhammad Ali. Others might tell you Joe Louis has an argument.

There's no doubt that Tyson has the resume to make the discussion interesting, and he's still been trying to show what he has left in the tank. At the end of the day, these are discussions that will continue to be had.

Michael Jordan tops Bleacher Report's all-time list

Tyson hasn't been the only person that week who has publicly said that Jordan is at the top of the all-time list. Bleacher Report recently released their top 100 players of all time, and Jordan took the No. 1 spot.

“From a cultural standpoint, nobody ever meant more to basketball than MJ,” Bleacher Report wrote. “From his signature shoe, to becoming the sport's most elite competitor, Jordan established a blueprint for the NBA superstars who followed him.

“Virtually every alpha in the modern era pulled something from Jordan. Kobe Bryant cribbed MJ's work ethic and on-court demeanor. LeBron James borrowed the image cultivation and marketing savvy.