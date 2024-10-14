“Zach [LaVine] was really decisive,” Billy Donovan said of LaVine after the loss to the Grizzlies, according to an article from NBA.com. “He took his shots when they were there. What was encouraging on the threes, there was no hesitation; he just went up and shot it. He got off to a great start, shot unbelievable from three. He can get on a run. He can go 0-for-4 and then come back and make 6-for-6, so I never worry (if he’s missing). I thought he was really decisive, and when he had daylight and a crack he shot it. We need him to do that. When he’s got a head of steam, his athletic ability and his ability to shoot the ball and put it on the floor, he’s really hard to guard. He is one of the better open floor players in transition.”

LaVine had seven points on 3/8 shooting against the Cavaliers, but he finished with 28 points on 9/12 shooting against Memphis. Lavine was 6/6 from deep in the game, and he played just 22 minutes.

That's exactly what the Bulls need from LaVine this season. Chicago was one of the worst three-point shooting teams last year, so seeing that 6/6 mark is huge, but the all-around efficiency was especially crucial.

Zach LaVine should be the best player on this team, and on Saturday night, he looked the part.