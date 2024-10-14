NBA action is back as preseason play got going this week, and the Chicago Bulls have had two games so far. They took down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and they lost against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. There are a lot of guys to keep an eye on that are on this Bulls team, and one of them is Zach LaVine.
Zach LaVine missed most of last season because of injury trouble, and a lot of people expected him to be traded. He is back with the Bulls, however, and he is by far the highest-paid player on the team. He needs to show that he is making this team better, and so far, Chicago head coach Billy Donovan has been pleased with his play.