Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls put on an impressive show as they defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-108 in the NBA’s regular-season game played in Paris, and the high-scoring shooting guard revealed his personal motivation for excelling on the court.

LaVine scored 30 points with 5 rebounds and assists against the Pistons, and he was taking questions after the game from an assortment of fans. A young fan in the role of reporter told LaVine that he was his idol and wanted to know what motivated him when he was on the court.

LaVine thanked the youngster for the assessment and then revealed that the late Kobe Bryant was his idol, and that was the reason he wore the number 8 on his uniform. (Bryant also wore number 24.)

“My idol was Kobe Bryant,” LaVine explained. “So looking up to him, I wanted to do everything he did. I looked up to Kobe and Michael (Jordan) as did a lot of kids growing up in the 90s did.”

While LaVine has been troubled by injuries throughout his career, he has been very productive since coming to the Bulls prior to the 2017-18 season. He has been on a recent hot streak, and he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

In addition to Zach LaVine’s production against the Pistons, the Bulls were able to get additional contributions. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Bulls took control of the game early by outscoring the Pistons 31-24 in the first quarter. They were able to build on that lead in every quarter. Chicago saw its record improve to 21-24, while Detroit fell to 12-36.