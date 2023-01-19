DeMar DeRozan has missed the Chicago Bulls’ past three games after suffering a quad injury against the Boston Celtics on January 9. In his absence, the Bulls have won one and lost two, their most recent result a much-needed victory over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. And with Chicago hanging on for dear life in the play-in race, they will need DeRozan to be completely healthy lest they fall behind.

And surely enough, DeMar DeRozan will return to action on Thursday when the Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, per the official Bulls Twitter account. This confirms DeRozan’s plans on Tuesday to suit up for this special international game.

The Bulls, perhaps, have a scheduling quirk to thank for allowing DeRozan not to miss too many games. They have had three off days since their win against the Warriors on Sunday, and they will have three more following the game against the Pistons. Thus, it makes total sense that DeRozan was able to rest his quad and not risk any further aggravation.

DeMar DeRozan revealed earlier that he had already been dealing with quad soreness for the past eight games before going down against the Celtics. Nevertheless, he asserted that it was “nothing too crazy”. For the Bulls’ sake, hopefully DeRozan is right and he’s not at risk of re-injuring his quad.

On the season, DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points. 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 50.6 percent shooting from the field. Despite his strong play, the Bulls just have not been able to channel the magic they conjured during the 2021-22 season. Nevertheless, they will have a golden opportunity to improve their 20-24 record as they square off against the 12-35 Pistons.