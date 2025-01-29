ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick.

In an Eastern Conference showdown, the Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, looking to assert their dominance. The Celtics, sitting comfortably at 32-15, boast a potent offense averaging 117.2 points per game, led by Jayson Tatum's stellar 26.9 points, 9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. The Bulls, struggling at 20-27, will rely on Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine to keep pace. Boston has already defeated Chicago last time these two teams met which includes a 123-98 blowout in December. With the Celtics' superior record and home-court advantage, they're heavily favored to continue their winning ways against their conference rival.

Here are the Bulls-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Celtics Odds

Chicago Bulls: +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +730

Boston Celtics: -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls, despite their underwhelming 20-27 record, are poised to upset the Boston Celtics in their upcoming matchup. While the Celtics have dominated the Bulls in recent encounters, including a 123-98 blowout in December, the tides are turning for Chicago. The Bulls' recent 129-121 victory over the former champions Denver Nuggets showcases their ability to compete with elite teams. This win has injected newfound confidence into the squad, potentially sparking a turnaround in their season. Moreover, the Bulls have historically performed well as underdogs, often rising to the occasion when facing formidable opponents.

Key to the Bulls' potential upset is their balanced offensive attack. While specific player stats for the current season are not available, the team has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the year. The Bulls' ability to spread the scoring load among multiple players makes them a difficult team to defend, potentially catching the Celtics off guard. Additionally, the Celtics may be due for a letdown game, given their recent success and league-leading status. The law of averages suggests that Boston's hot streak can't last forever, and the hungry Bulls team could be the perfect candidate to snap it. If Chicago can exploit any complacency in the Celtics' game plan and maintain the momentum from their recent victory, they stand a real chance of pulling off a stunning upset against one of the NBA's top teams.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are primed to secure another victory against the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming matchup. With a commanding 32-15 record compared to the Bulls' 20-27, the Celtics have consistently demonstrated their superiority this season. Boston's offensive firepower, averaging 117.2 points per game, slightly edges out Chicago's 116.7, while their defensive prowess is significantly stronger, allowing only 108.5 points per game compared to the Bulls' 120.0. This defensive advantage will likely be the key factor in containing Chicago's scorers and securing the win.

At the heart of the Celtics' dominance is their superstar, Jayson Tatum. Despite a recent dip in form, Tatum continues to be a force to be reckoned with, averaging 26.9 points, 9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. His ability to stuff the stat sheet, as evidenced by his recent performances, makes him a constant threat on both ends of the court. The Celtics have already bested the Bulls twice this season, including a decisive 123-98 victory, showcasing their ability to dominate this matchup. With home-court advantage and a superior record in both conference and overall standings, the Celtics are well-positioned to extend their winning record against Chicago and further cement their status as one of the Eastern Conference's elite teams.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming matchup on Tuesday, at TD Garden. With a commanding 32-15 record compared to the Bulls' 20-27, the Celtics have consistently demonstrated their superiority this season. Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' superstar, is expected to lead the charge. In their last encounter on December 21, 2024, Tatum delivered a season-high 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, showcasing his ability to dominate the Bulls. The Celtics' offensive firepower, averaging 117.2 points per game, slightly edges out Chicago's 116.7. While Nikola Vucevic has been a consistent performer for the Bulls, averaging 19 points and 10 assists in their last meeting, Boston's superior depth and home-court advantage will likely prove too much for Chicago to overcome. The Celtics have already bested the Bulls this season, including a decisive 123-98 victory. Given the Celtics' recent form and historical dominance in this matchup, expect Boston to secure a comfortable win, covering the spread and continuing their strong season performance.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-112), Over 232.5 (-110)