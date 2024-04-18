We've got the Bulls Vs. Heat Play In Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game predicts to advance past the NBA Play-In Tournament. While Coby White and the #9 Bulls need another win to advance to the postseason, they're on the right track after eliminating the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the #8 Heat gave up a 14 point lead to the 76ers (which was almost the exact opposite result of our own simulation of the matchup), losing 105-104. However, only one team can win this matchup and move on to face the Celtics. So, who does our simulation predict to win this time
Bulls Vs. Heat Play In Results – NBA 2K24 Simulation
According to our NBA 2K24 Simulation, the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-106. Despite missing star player Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and the Heat managed to win a close matchup. Chicago also played without one of their own, Alex Caruso, who would've likely defended Butler had both played against each other. That said, both teams kept it real close until the final minutes.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|Final
|CHI
|33
|24
|27
|22
|106
|MIA
|31
|30
|27
|28
|116
Overall, the game was a pretty back-and-forth affair with Chicago seemingly having the upper hand in the first. However, their offense didn't seem to produce much more afterwards, failing to score 30 in any other quarter. At one point they trailed by 14, though managed to mount a comeback in the last two minutes. Down 106-107, Chicago was unable to score or stop Tyler Herro, who dropped 7 points in the last 1:37.
The Heat put up a solid effort, even without star player Jimmy Butler. However, Tyler Herro was more than ready to step up to the plate and outperform. Additionally, the Heat lead the game in several categories, like rebounds, 3PT %, Free Throws, Steals, and points off turnovers. Furthermore, the team committed less fouls and never let the Bulls slip away with a double digit lead.
In terms of player performance, Herro earns the game ball here. He dropped 48 points, converted 9-of-13 3 PT shots, and added 3 rebounds and assists apiece to his stat total. Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier III also stepped up to the occasion, earning a combined 53 points. Furthermore, Adebayo also recorded 20 total rebounds along with two steals and two blocks. Overall, their performances helped them secure a playoff spot.
Despite losing, the Bulls had several players with good performances. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls in points scored (28), and assists (7). However, he committed a team-high three turnovers. Coby White also played well, scoring 26 points while converting 11 of 15 field goals. Lastly, Nikola Vucevic also put up good numbers, with 21 points and 13 rebounds. However, none of their efforts were enough to win this contest.
Additionally, check out some key game stats:
|Bulls
|STAT
|Heat
|44/81 (54%)
|Field Goals
|45/86 (52%)
|10/19 (53%)
|3 Pointers
|16/36 (44%)
|8/11 (73%)
|Free Throws
|10/12 (83%)
|2
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|35
|Defensive Rebounds
|37
|2
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|3
|8 (4)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|6 (8)
|9
|Team Fouls
|6
|5
|Biggest Lead
|14
|24:33
|Time Of Possession
|23:26
Should the Heat win, as projected by 2K24, they'll advance to the playoffs and face the Celtics in the First Round. While Miami is certainly a talented team, facing Boston without one of your best player seems like a suicide mission. That said, they'll at least have the opportunity to play in the postseason, and create massive upset potential. We'll see if our simulation proves this game right, first.
As for the Bulls, they'll head home knowing their first win against Atlanta meant nothing. Despite Butler's absence, the Bulls were unable to contain other players on a team full of talented players. That said, they can rest easy knowing they won't have to play against the best team in the league. We'll see if our simulation really does predict an accurate result.
Overall, we're not sure how we feel about the quality of accuracy in these simulations. The score totals seems relatively reasonable, though the shot conversion percentages seem too accurate. Furthermore, most games we've simulated don't seem to go beyond unreasonable scores. However, we want to consider possible changes to perhaps create more accurate outcomes. Regardless, we just love watching the simulation predict a winner.
For reference, we run 12 minute games on HOF difficulty. We run the simulations on NBA 2K24 via the Sony PlayStation 5.
That wraps up our Bulls Vs. Heat Play In Results simulated with NBA 2K24. We hope you enjoyed watching our sim as well as the real matchup on Friday night. If you liked this series, check back soon as we plan to run simulations on some of the playoff games.
