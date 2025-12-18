The New York Jets have not had the season they may have wanted, but there are always some things to be happy about in the storm. For offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, it's the play of one of his wide receivers, Adonai Mitchell. It seems like whenever Mitchell is brought up around Engstrand, he has nothing but positive things to say, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Tanner Engstrand lights up whenever he talks about Adonai Mitchell. Said he’s one of the first people in the building and said he’s noticed things clicking for him in terms of understanding the scheme or the play calls — that he can see Mitchell hearing the call in walkthrough and immediately understanding what he has to do,” Rosenblatt wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell was traded to the Jets before the deadline as the Indianapolis Colts acquired Sauce Gardner in return. Mitchell had some mishaps this season when he was with the Colts, but he has turned into a key player for the Jets this month alone. When they faced the Atlanta Falcons to start December, he caught a 52-yard touchdown from Tyrod Taylor, which helped them get the win.

Mitchell finished that game with eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. There is still time for him to pad his stats through the season, and the Jets will definitely be going to him as an important piece in the offense.

A lot has changed for the offense throughout the season, and Brady Cook made a start at quarterback last week, with Tyrod Taylor injured and Justin Fields being benched a few weeks ago.

It's uncertain who will stay or leave after the season, but Mitchell is making a good case for himself to have a spot on the roster beyond just this season.