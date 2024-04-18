The final Play-In game in the Eastern Conference features the Chicago Bulls visiting the Miami Heat. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bulls were able to advance to this game after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Chicago is the ninth seed in the playoffs, so they were able to host that game. This one against the Heat will come in enemy territory. These two teams tied the regular season series. In those four games, DeMar DeRozan scored 22.0 points per game while Coby White was at 20.5. White also led the team with 6.0 assists per game. As a team, the Bulls scored 110.5 points per game against the Heat. For this game, Alex Caruso is most likely out after spraining his foot in Wednesday's win.
The Heat were the eighth seed heading into the Play-In games. They had to travel to Philadelphia for their first matchup, and they lost a heartbreaker by one point. Miami was outscored 66-53 in the second half of that game, which is a big reason why they lost. Against the Bulls this season, Bam Adebayo has played in two games, and he is averaging a double-double. Jimmy Butler is the next leading scorer behind Adebayo with 22.3 points per game in the four matchups. As a team, the Heat are scoring 112.3 points per game against the Bulls. Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Friday's elimination game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Bulls-Heat NBA Play-In Odds
Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +106
Miami Heat: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -124
Over: 208 (-110)
Under: 208 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls will be able to play solid defense in this game. As a team, on the regular season, Miami scored just 110.1 points per game. That number is the fifth-lowest in the entire NBA. Chicago has held the Heat to 112.3 points per game in their four matchups, as well. If the Bulls can continue to play solid defense against the Heat, the lower-scoring game could favor them. When the Bulls allow less than 110 points this season, they are 20-8.
The Heat will not have Butler for Friday's game, so the Bulls could have a small advantage. Miami is scoring less than 110 points per game when Butler does not play, so their offense does take a little bit of a hit. Chicago needs to make sure Adebayo does not beat them, but Butler being out gives the Bulls one less thing to worry about.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Miami does not have Butler, but they were 13-9 without him during the regular season this year. Along those lines, the Heat allow 0.3 points per game less when Butler does not play. That is not a significant number, but it does show that their defense does not take a hit when Butler is off the court. With Butler being out, the Heat do not have any less of a chance to win this game.
Miami should be able to play really well defensively. They allowed just 105 points in their game Wednesday night against a better team in the 76ers. During the regular season, the Heat allowed just 108.4 points per game, which was third-best in the NBA. If the Heat can keep the Bulls to a low score, they will win this game, and advance to the playoffs.
Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick
This should end up being a very close game. However, I am not sure Butler being out is going to make that much of a difference. I will take the Heat moneyline in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bulls-HeatPrediction & Pick: Heat ML (-124)