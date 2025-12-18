The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the success stories of the early 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 18-7 ahead of Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz on the road. Making matters more impressive for the Lakers is that they've been winning games despite dealing with various injury concerns, including most notably to LeBron James.

Backup point guard Gabe Vincent has also been out of the lineup recently due to lower back tightness, and on Thursday, the team gave the latest update on his status moving forward.

“Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has been diagnosed with lower back tightness and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week,” reported ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

Vincent has been somewhat underwhelming for the Lakers since signing there two offseasons ago following his stint with the Miami Heat, but still provides a reliable ball handler and three-point shooter off the bench who can defend the perimeter relatively well and make smart decisions with the ball.

The Lakers are also hoping for good news on the Austin Reaves front, as the shooting guard has also been on the sidelines recently with an injury amid his surprise All-Star campaign so far this year.

Overall, the Lakers have been impressive so far this season, but have shown some alarming trends in recent weeks, including most notably their inability to stay in front of opposing perimeter players, which was a major problem in their NBA Cup loss vs the San Antonio Spurs. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Rob Pelinka and company look to add a player to help shore up that weakness prior to the trade deadline.

In any case, the Jazz and Lakers are set to tip things off on Thursday at 9:00 pm ET from Salt Lake City.