The Chicago Bulls are starting to sell off players in hopes of landing some draft picks and acquiring a high pick in this year's draft. Their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves could be intriguing by the time it tips on Wednesday night, as there could be trade candidates left out of the lineup for already gone to other teams. Zach Lavine was the first domino to fall when he joined the Sacramento Kings to team up with Demar Derozan. However, rumors about Lonzo Ball, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic are circulating. The Timberwolves are likelier to be buyers at the deadline, as they are sitting seventh in the Western Conference with a 27-23 record. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Here are the Bulls-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Timberwolves Odds

Chicago Bulls: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +425

Minnesota Timberwolves: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -575

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, Chicago Sports Network

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls front office hoped they could at least contend for a play-in spot, as they have done plenty over the last few seasons. However, they are currently 22-29 and have lost seven of their past ten games. The good news for Chicago is they are still tenth in the Eastern Conference, which could make them think a win in this game might persuade the front office to stand pat and not make many saves. It's challenging for the front office to justify being non-sellers when you're seven games below .500 and barely holding on to a playoff spot.

The Timberwolves have been the more successful team over the past few seasons, but the Bulls have won the season series. Chicago has won five of its past seven matchups since 2021-22. The Timberwolves got some revenge earlier this season when they went into Chicago and won by 16 points. However, that could mean the Bulls will have plenty of motivation entering this game and a better chance of evening the score.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have lost two consecutive games to the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, which isn't a good sign, as they were 11.5 and 4.5-point favorites, respectively. Before those two games, the Timberwolves had been on a roll, defeating some of the league's best teams and winning two games against the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets as underdogs. The West is a gauntlet this season, as 11 of 15 teams are over .500. Minnesota would be firmly in fifth if they were in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls' offense is seventh-ranked this season, but without Zach Lavine, their form won't be anywhere near what it was. The Timberwolves' defense is all systems go, as they rank fourth with just 108 points allowed per game. The Bulls scored 119 points, but they still lost by eight to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are nowhere near the same team without Lavine. However, the problem is that there are many things going in the Bulls' favor. Chicago has been good against Minnesota, the Bulls are a better team on the road, and the Timberwolves haven't had as much success at home. Take the Bulls to lose this game, but keep it within double-digit points.

Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Bulls +10.5 (-110)