In a season defined by upsets, Iowa was the latest victim, falling to unranked Nebraska.

The latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll highlights the unpredictability and competitiveness of the season, with movements in the polls and standout performances from players that have caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. This week was no different after Nebraska upset Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team. The new poll provides a snapshot of a season defined by upsets, new and continued stars, and the ongoing dominance of this season's top team.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa and the curse of No.2

The No. 2 position in the AP Top 25 has faced a loss for the fifth consecutive week. Iowa experienced the jinx once again after being upset by Nebraska on Sunday, marking their second fall. Kansas State was the previous week's victim, and UCLA suffered the same fate twice before (via Cora Hall of the Knoxville New Sentinel). Despite leading by 14 points in the fourth quarter, Iowa succumbed to Nebraska's comeback, with the Huskers overturning the deficit to clinch an 82-79 victory.

This game was a missed opportunity for Clark to clinch the all-time scoring mark, a milestone that's only eight points within reach. The anticipation builds for Iowa's next game against Michigan, where history will very likely be made.

For Iowa, however, the loss against the Cornhuskers drops them from No. 2 to No. 4 – but being No. 2 might not be too bad after all.

Is Dyaisha Fair this season's unsung star

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair is making her way up the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring list this season, even if her journey has been overshadowed by Clark. Fair is currently sixth on the list, with a remarkable total of 3,213 career points (via Marquel Slaughter of Democrat & Chronicle). This places her in the company of some of the top scorers in the history of women's college basketball.

Here's a look at where Fair stands among the all-time leading scorers:

Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017): 3,527 points Caitlin Clark, Iowa (present): 3,520 points Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State (2018): 3,402 points Jackie Stiles, Missouri State (2001): 3,393 points Brittney Griner, Baylor (2013): 3,283 points Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse (present): 3,213 points

With 3,213 points, she is not far behind the legendary Brittney Griner and has a realistic chance of moving up the list before the end of her college career.

Given her current scoring average (21.8 points) and the number of games left in the season, including potential postseason matchups, Fair is on pace to potentially climb even higher on the all-time scoring list.

South Carolina's unmatched dominance

South Carolina's easy 83-65 win on Sunday over UConn is a testament to their status as the dominating force right now in women's college basketball. The Gamecocks' depth was on full display, overcoming the absence of key players like Kamilla Cardoso to secure another double-digit home win. The game reinforces South Carolina's position at the sport's top, highlighting their ability to adapt and excel regardless of the competition.

It's not surprising that the Gamecocks have remained No. 1 in the polls since Week 2. The team's success is not just a reflection of individual talent but a collective effort that showcases the strategic depth and the effective integration of all roster members.

As the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll continues to evolve with each week, it serves not just as a barometer for team standings but also as a lens through which the narratives of the season can be looked at. From Iowa's unexpected fall, Fair's standout moments at Syracuse, to South Carolina's depth and dominance, this season has no shortage of compelling stories to tell.