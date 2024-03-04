Caitlin Clark is the new all-time scoring champion in the NCAA. Clark scored 35 points on Sunday to not only lead No. 1 Iowa women's basketball to a 93-83 win at home over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes; she also broke the previous record held by Peter Maravich for most points all-time in the NCAA. People and celebrities from various backgrounds and disciplines have gathered online to congratulate the Hawkeyes' star for her historic feat, including no other than tennis legend Billie Jean King.
“She's done it! Congratulations to the indomitable @CaitlinClark22 who has smashed a 54-year-old record and has become the NCAA All-Time Leading Scorer! 🏀 #WomenMakingHistory,” King posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account.
Caitlin Clark finished the Ohio State game with a 10-for-26 shooting line from the field, including a 6-for-17 performance from behind the arc. She also went 9-for-10 from the free throw line and added nine assists and six rebounds with three steals in 39 minutes of duty on the floor.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball turn their focus on the postseason
With Caitlin Clark finally securing the record and the Hawkeyes concluding their schedule in the regular season, Iowa women's basketball will turn its focus on the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 26-4 overall record and a 15-3 slate in conference play. A virtual lock to make the national tournament, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes will look to strengthen their chances for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance by trying to top the conference tourney.
Clark has 3,685 at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball regular season.