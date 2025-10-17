The Texas Tech Red Raiders received good news on quarterback Behren Morton but suffered a devastating setback elsewhere. Morton, who left last week’s win over Kansas with a leg injury, is expected to avoid missing time, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The junior quarterback has been instrumental in Texas Tech’s undefeated start, throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Head coach Joey McGuire confirmed the optimism, saying Morton “continues to play through pain” and embodies the toughness that defines the Red Raiders’ season.

The team also committed Top 2027 LaDamion Guyton, forming an elite team in the league, as he also reclassified to the 2026 recruiting rank.

However, the team’s momentum took a hit with confirmation that defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an injury suffered in last week’s game, per CBS Sports reporters Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

In a big blow to No. 7 Texas Tech, star DT Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the rest of the year with an injury he suffered in last week's game, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports. Gill-Howard had the 4th-highest PFF grade among DTs nationally.https://t.co/1cHbpaIQQK pic.twitter.com/zW8Pf7EHHu — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 17, 2025

The loss is a massive blow to the Red Raiders’ defense, as Gill-Howard had been one of the most dominant interior linemen in the country, ranking fourth nationally among defensive tackles in PFF grade at the time of his injury.

Gill-Howard had emerged as the anchor of a Texas Tech defense that had complemented Morton’s offensive efficiency perfectly through the first half of the season. His combination of size, strength, and quickness allowed the Red Raiders to control the line of scrimmage, helping them remain unbeaten and rise to No. 7 in the national rankings.

With Gill-Howard sidelined, McGuire and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter will turn to a committee approach up front, relying more heavily on young linemen such as Myles Cole and De’Shawn Jones to step into larger roles.

Despite the setback, Texas Tech remains one of the nation’s top stories this season, buoyed by the leadership of Morton and the emergence of new talent on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders will look to stay perfect when they take on Arizona State this weekend.